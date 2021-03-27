Two Unidentified Miscreants Loot Gold Chain From Old Woman In Capital City Of Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
chain snatching bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two unidentified miscreants snatched gold chain from an old woman in Prashanti Vihar at Patia in Bhubaneswar today.

The incident took place when the woman was performing her daily puja rituals outside her house. The miscreants came on a bike and one among them approached her to initiate a conversation under the pretext of renting a house following which he snatched the gold chain from her neck.

The old lady shouted and alerted the locals but both the miscreants managed to flee away from the spot.

The video has been captured in the CCTV installed in the area.

On getting the information the local police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe based on the CCTV footage.

 

 

