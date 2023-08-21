Odisha: Two truck drivers stripped naked, beaten up for breaking the line of vehicle

Paradeep: Two truck drivers were reportedly stripped naked and beaten up by other truck drivers for allegedly breaking the line of the vehicles in Odisha’s Paradeep area today.

According to reports, hundreds of iron-laden trucks make bee lines from Chandikol to unload the iron at the Paradeep Port. The vehicles have to be in the queue for around 4-5 days to unload the materials. However, with the help of some brokers, some truck drivers manage to break the queue and unload the iron at the port within one day.

Protesting such illegal activities, a group of truck drivers today reportedly caught hold of the two truck drivers near the Nuagaon village under Marsaghai Police station limits while they were going to the port by breaking the line.

Soon, a heated argument broke out between them. Irate over the argument, the truck drivers thrashed the accused drivers after stripping them naked. A video of the entire incident is reportedly going viral.