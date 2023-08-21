Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha: Two truck drivers stripped naked, beaten up for breaking the line of vehicle

Two truck drivers were reportedly stripped naked and beaten up by other truck drivers for allegedly breaking the line of the vehicles in Odisha’s Paradeep.

By Subadh Nayak 0
truck drivers stripped naked in Paradeep

Paradeep: Two truck drivers were reportedly stripped naked and beaten up by other truck drivers for allegedly breaking the line of the vehicles in Odisha’s Paradeep area today.

According to reports, hundreds of iron-laden trucks make bee lines from Chandikol to unload the iron at the Paradeep Port. The vehicles have to be in the queue for around 4-5 days to unload the materials. However, with the help of some brokers, some truck drivers manage to break the queue and unload the iron at the port within one day.

Protesting such illegal activities, a group of truck drivers today reportedly caught hold of the two truck drivers near the Nuagaon village under Marsaghai Police station limits while they were going to the port by breaking the line.

Soon, a heated argument broke out between them. Irate over the argument, the truck drivers thrashed the accused drivers after stripping them naked. A video of the entire incident is reportedly going viral.

Continue Reading
You might also like

Charges framed against Pradeep Panigrahi, Akash Pathak and Sarveswar Rao

Bahanaga train tragedy: Arrested Section Engineer’s bail plea rejected

Angul: Bridge over Brahmani River named after Pabitra Mohan Pradhan

3 bolbom devotees killed in Keonjhar after being hit by container

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans