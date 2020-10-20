Two quintals of ganja seized; two arrested in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: Two persons were arrested by Boipariguda Police in Odisha’s Koraput district while they were smuggling ganja to the tune of around two quintal last night.

A team of the Boipariguda Police was conducting an inspection of vehicles at Gupteswar Road. In the meantime four persons who were carrying ganja on four bikes tried to flee from the spot after noticing the cops. However, police managed to arrest two of them while two others ran away.

Police seized the four motorcycles and two quintals of ganja from their possessions.

While the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court today, efforts are underway to nab the two accused persons who fled from the spot, said sources at Boipariguda Police station.