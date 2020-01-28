Two-quintal stingray fish caught alive in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: A giant stingray fish weighing about two quintals was caught alive in fishing net from Balaramgadi beach, which lies at the convergence of the Budhabalanga River with the Bay of Bengal in this district of Odisha on Tuesday.

When the local fishermen were venturing to the deep sea for fishing they spotted the giant stingray entangled in their net. They later brought the huge fish to the fishing base.

The fishermen identified the fish to be a stingray locally called ‘Sankucha’ and immediately pulled it out of the water. The fish was so huge that even four fishermen could not lift it. They shifted the gigantic stingray in a trolley today morning. Later the rescued stingray was released into the sea.

Stingrays are a group of sea rays, which are cartilaginous fish related to sharks. Many species are endangered. Stingrays are common in coastal tropical and subtropical marine waters throughout the world.