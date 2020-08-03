Mohana: It seems as if the illegal smuggling of ganja is in the rampant in Odisha’s Gajapati district. Huge quantity of ganja is being seized from different parts of the district every alternative day. The Adava police of the district seized more than two quintals of ganja yesterday and arrested a man for his involvement in the illegal trade of the contraband.

According to reports, while patrolling in Galimera area, a team of Adava police noticed a man standing beside the road along with 10 packets of ganja.

Police seized the ganja from the accused after questioning him who informed the cops that he waiting for a vehicle to transport the contraband to Berhampur.

The market value of the seized ganja is assumed to be Rs 11 lakh, said sources

With yesterday’s seizure, till now the police are said to have seized ganja worth around one crore rupees in the last one week. Several people also have been arrested.