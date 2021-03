Jajpur: Acting on a tip-off, officials of Bari forest department arrested two poachers under Dalijoda forest range in Jajpur district of Odisha on Sunday.

The poachers were held while they were on their way to a forest for poaching. The officials have also seized a country-made gun, bullets and a motorbike from their possession.

“Further investigation into the matter is on,” said officer-in-charge of Bari forest department.