Sambalpur: In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, Sambalpur district administration has imposed two-phase shutdown in the district which starts from today till July 31.

The shutdown will be imposed in two phases. The first phase will be between July 22 and July 25, while the second phase will be from July 26 to 31, a notification issued by district administration.

During the first phase of shutdown, intra-district movement of public and private transport, shops and establishments, government and private institutions and movement/assembly of people are restricted. No two-wheelers except from the exempted categories activities mentioned below will be allowed to ply down during the period of shutdown.

Activities allowed during first phase of shutdown:

All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes including medicine stores and movement of ambulance and all medical personnel. District (Emergency) and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services/ Excise Officials/ Forest Officials. Central and State Government officials on emergency duty. Telecom services, petrol stations, print and electronic media, water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers, electricity supply and distribution. Movement of goods and good carriers, whether loaded or unloaded, industrial establishments, factories and construction activities. Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities. Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles. Marriages and Funerals with permission of the local authorities. ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI, Clearing Houses. Dhabas along National and State Highways/major roads for takeaway only. Milk booths, LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas and associated facilities, personnel and vehicular movement.

During the second phase of shutdown, all shops & commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain closed and mobility of people restricted and no two-wheelers

Activities allowed during second phase of shutdown:

Defence, Central Armed Police Forces Treasury with bare minimum staff Central Government offices on emergency duty Post Offices Telecom Services including their maintenance offices and movement of associate personnel National Informatics Centre Early Warning Agencies including IMD Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff. Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions including Service Organisations to operate with not more than 25% of their manpower strength for essential banking transactions and ATM feeding agencies from 8 am to 2 pm. Offices of UN agencies with bare minimum staff Cold storage, warehousing services and packing units including their transportation. Deployment of private security services.

Government of Odisha Establishments:

Disaster Management establishments, State Government officials on emergency duty District and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services/Government Officials on emergency duty/Forest Officials engaged in the protection of forest and wildlife/Excise Officials.

Utilities and Essential Services:

All medical establishments including Govt. and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulances and all medical personnel including Doctors and Paramedics

Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers. Power generation, transmission and distribution.

Transport:

Operations Railway Stations, Bus Terminals and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities. Road transport and movement of transiting vehicles on highways. Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/stands/stops, for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Vegetables and Grocries:

Shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk between 6 am to 1 pm. * Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy. OMFED. Hirakud Fresh etc.

Economic and Other Activities: