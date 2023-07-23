Two persons die in snake bite in Jaleshwar

Jaleshwar: Two persons died after being bitten by poisonous snakes in Jaleshwar of Odisha’s Balasore district. The two died in separate snakebite incidents.

According to sources, a woman, identified as Kuniprabha Lenka of Aagarada village of the district was sleeping in her house when a venomous snake entered into the house and bites her.

On the other hand, in Hadamouda village, a man identified as Sudhakar Jena was working on his farm when a snake bit him. Both Kuniprabha and Sudhakar died due to the poison of the snake.

Earlier today, three students died after getting bit by a venomous snake in Nischintapur village under Jhumpura Tehsil of Odisha’s Keonjhar district. Two girls and one boy among the three deceased were found dead while the fourth one was in critical condition. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and later shifted to SCM Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for further treatment.