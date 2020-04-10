Kalahandi youth tested Positive for COVID 19

Two of the last Four COVID 19 Positives are Female Child: I&PR Dept

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Travel History of the 4 Corona positives detected yesterday, has been revealed by I&PR Department, Govt. of Odisha. 3 of the 4 cases i.e. 46, 47 and 48 are directly linked to the 42nd COVID 19 patient belonging to Jharapada. Two of them are female child and the other is a 37 year old lady. They are close relatives of the deceased.

Similarly, the 45th COVID Positive is a 20 year old Male belonging to Golamunda in Kalahandi district. On 4th April, he came in contact with the corona positive who returned from Bahrain. On 5th April he was shifted to Institutional Quarantine Centre at Sosia where his sample collected under Routine Surveillance and he was tested positive on 9th April. The next day, on 10th April, he was sifted to Ashwin Hospital, Cuttack.

A look at their Travel history.

