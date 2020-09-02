Pic Credits: TWN News

Two Odisha Government Officials Under Vigilance Net

By KalingaTV Bureau

Brajrajnagar/Dhenkanal: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday raided the residences and offices of two government officials on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

As per reports, the Vigilance officials today conducted raids on the office and residences of the Brajarajnagar Municipality Executive Officer Dillip Kumar Patel.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at several places including Patel’s office and residence & ancestral house at Belamunda and father-in law’s house.

Though the exact amount of assets unearthed in the raids is yet to be ascertained.

In another case, the vigilance team also raided the residences and offices of Dhenkanal Co-operative society Asst Register Bidyadhar Behera.

Searches were also carried out reportedly at his office in Dhenkanal, his residence in Bhubaneswar and his ancestral house in Kumbharia village at Bhadrak .

The raid is underway, further details are awaited.

 

