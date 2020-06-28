Two nurses of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack test positive for COVID-19

Cuttack: Two nurses of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack have been tested positive for Covid19, Director of the Centre Lalatendu Sarangi informed on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 52 swab samples were sent for test from the Centre after a cancer patient was tested positive for COVID-19 , out of which two came positive for the deadly virus, he added.

Both the nurses have been shifted to a COVID hospital for treatment.

Notably, a cancer patient from Ganjam district was admitted to the emergency ward of the State-run cancer hospital here on June 15. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24 and later shifted to the KIMS COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment.