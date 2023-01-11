Two newly-set up medical colleges in Odisha get names

Bhubaneswar: Two of the newly – set up medical colleges in Odisha have been named and new deans have been appointed on Wednesday.

Two of newly – set up medical colleges in Sundargarh has been named as Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh.

The newly formed medical college in Keonjhar of Odisha has been named as Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital, Keonjhar.

Basanta Kumar Pradhan to remain as Dean and Principal, Government Medical College, Kalahandi. Harikrishna Dalai to remain as superintendent of Government Medical College, Kalahandi.

Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra to remain Superintendent SCB hospital Cuttack.

