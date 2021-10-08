Two new Judges take oath in Orissa High Court today

Cuttack: Chief Justice S Muralidhar of Orissa High Court on Friday administered the oath of office to two new judges of the High Court.

Justice Jaswant Singh of Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Arindam Sinha of Calcutta High Court took oath as Judges of Orissa High Court today.

The newly appointed judges took oath inside the premises of the High Court in presence of other judges of the High Court, former judges, members of the bar.

With the elevation of Justices Jaswant Singh and Arindam Sinha to the HC Bench, the number of judges in Odisha mounted to 14.

The Supreme Court Collegium on September 16 and September 21 made recommendations for transfers of 17 and six high court judges, respectively.

According to the Collegium’s recommendations, eight high courts were to get new chief justices, while five other high court chief justices had also been recommended to be transferred.

On October 5, the Centre notified the transfer of 15 judges. In 15 separate notifications, the Department of Justice announced these transfers even as eight other recommendations remained pending.

Those transferred included Justice Sabina (Rajasthan HC to Himachal Pradesh HC), Justice MSS Ramachandra Rao (Telangana HC to Punjab and Haryana HC), Justice Anoop Chitkara (Himachal Pradesh HC to Punjab and Haryana HC) Justice AM Badar (Kerala HC to Patna HC), Justice Vivek Agarwal (Allahabad HC to Madhya Pradesh HC), Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (Allahabad HC to Andhra Pradesh HC) and Justice Jaswant Singh (Punjab and Haryana HC to Orissa HC).

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Yashwant Varma have been transferred from the Allahabad High Court to the Delhi High Court.

Similarly, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been transferred from the Chhattisgarh High Court to the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Arindam Sinha of the Calcutta High Court has been transferred to the Orissa High Court.

Others transferred were: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (Bombay HC to Telangana HC), Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah (from Patna HC to Andhra Pradesh HC), Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra (Orissa HC to Uttarakhand HC and Justice Paresh R Upadhyay (Gujarat HC to Madras HC).