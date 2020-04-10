The Health and Welfare Department, Odisha just took to it’s official website to confirm two more positive cases in the state, taking the total count to 50 with 37 active cases.

Just before sometime, the State Government had announced complete recovery of 10 COVID 19 patients in Odisha today, after which the cases number of active cases had come down to 35.

298 blood samples were tested today out of which 2 samples tested positive and 296 cases tested negative, confirmed the Health Department.

Information on travel history of the 2 new COVID patients is yet to be revealed.