Two murders shock residents of Bhubaneswar on Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhubaneswar: Two murders during the Ganesh Chaturthi have shocked the residents of Bhubaneswar today. The crimes have taken place in the Shastri Nagar and Vani Vihar areas of Bhubaneswar.

In the first instance, one Ananta Narayan Nath was living in a rented house in Shastri Nagar with his family members. However, his wife Subhashree Mohapatra was strangled to death by some unknown miscreants while there was nobody in the house today.

Based on Ananta’s complaint, the Kharvela Nagar police started an investigation into the matter and seized Subhashree’s body.

Some injured marks were spotted on her throat, said sources.

In the second such incident, a tea seller who has been identified as Saumyaranjan Kundu was beaten to death near the Bhubaneswar DCP office over some past rivalry last night.

Cops soon swung into action and arrested two auto-drivers whom they identified as Kabu Das and Pauni Das. The duo had some argument with Saumyaranjan two days before for some unknown reason.

Such crimes during the festive season have raised a question mark over the law and order situation in the State Capital City.

Meanwhile, the DCP has ordered the IICs of every police station to intensify night patrolling across the city.