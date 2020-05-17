corona positive
Representational image

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: Two more persons have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

Informing about the development, Balangir District collector Arindam Dakua said that the two persons belong to Badabandha area under Puintala block of the district.

Both of them are Surat returnees, said Dakua adding that they will be sent to a Bhubaneswar-based COVID hospital for treatment.

With the fresh two cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the district rose to 6.

You might also like
State

Accident victim dies in Odisha hospital; family members allege medical negligence

Nation

No more 5 years, you will get gratuity payment one year after your service!

State

MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 4.0; check details here

Nation

Lockdown 4.0 Extended Till May 31 Across India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.