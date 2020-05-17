Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Balangir

Balangir: Two more persons have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

Informing about the development, Balangir District collector Arindam Dakua said that the two persons belong to Badabandha area under Puintala block of the district.

Both of them are Surat returnees, said Dakua adding that they will be sent to a Bhubaneswar-based COVID hospital for treatment.

With the fresh two cases, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the district rose to 6.