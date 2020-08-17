Hirakud dam releases flood water

Two more sluice gates of Hirakud dam opened to release flood water

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Taking into account the rising water level at the reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchment area, the Hirakud dam authorities opened two more sluice gates here on Sunday to release the surplus water .

The Hirakud dam authorities had already opened 8 sluice gates on Saturday and opened two more gates on Sunday to release flood water.

Earlier, two gates of the reservoir were opened, so now the flood water is being released through 12 sluice gates.

The decision to open the gates was taken after incessant rain in the upper and lower catchment areas of Mahanadi continue to fed the dam.

Sources said that currently, 201.24 cusecs of water is being released from the dam through a total of 12 sluice gates against an inflow of 181.54 cusecs per second.
You might also like
State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 353, 10 Succumb Today

State

Withdrawing Money From PF Account Is Very Easy; Follow These Steps To Withdraw Online…

State

2244 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 62,294

State

Depression Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rains Predicted In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7