Two more sluice gates of Hirakud dam opened to release flood water

Sambalpur: Taking into account the rising water level at the reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchment area, the Hirakud dam authorities opened two more sluice gates here on Sunday to release the surplus water .

The Hirakud dam authorities had already opened 8 sluice gates on Saturday and opened two more gates on Sunday to release flood water.

Earlier, two gates of the reservoir were opened, so now the flood water is being released through 12 sluice gates.

The decision to open the gates was taken after incessant rain in the upper and lower catchment areas of Mahanadi continue to fed the dam.