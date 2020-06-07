Two more COVID positive cases reported in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that two persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar.

In its Twitter handle, BMC informed that two COVID19 cases have been detected in Patia area of the State Capital city in the last 24 hours.

The two new coronavirus cases are a 40-year-old male and 8-year-old female. Both of them belonged to one family and have travel history of Delhi.

Further contact tracing is still continuing, said the BMC adding primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance.

With the detection of these two cases, the positive cases under the BMC jurisdiction climbed to 88.

The civic body informed that 51 people have been recovered from the disease while three persons have died due to the deadly virus.

Currently there are 34 active cases, said BMC.

It is worthwhile to mention here that 18 new COVID cases were detected from Khurda district including these two from Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.