2 More Arrested In Cuttack IIFL Loot Case

Two More Arrested In Odisha’s Cuttack IIFL Loot Case

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police (Lalbagh Police) today arrested two more accused in connection with the IIFL loot case today.

It is noteworthy that, till date the police has arrested as many as 13 people for their involvement in the loot.

The two arrested people have been identified as Debasish Hazra (34) and Nilamani Saha (40).

On November 19, four looters had entered into IIFL at Nayasarak area in Cuttack with guns and looted cash and gold ornament.

Police had arrested seven accused including an IIFL staffer and lady employee.

