Two-month-old girl dies at quarantine centre in Odisha’s Bargarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baragarh: A two- month-old baby girl died at a quarantine centre in Attabira block of Odisha’s Baragarh district on Wednesday.

The baby girl breathed her last at around 11 am today at the Larasara High school premises, a quarantine centre managed by the local administration.

According to reports, the baby girl’s parents and other family members had returned from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh yesterday.

They, originally hailing from residents of Kharapalli area in Attabira, block reached at Luhartadi post in the border of Bargarh district. From there, they were taken to the quarantine centre at Larasara High school in a bus by the district administration.

On being informed, the local Tehsildar, police and medical team reached the spot.

“The exact cause behind her death is yet to be ascertained,” officials said.

