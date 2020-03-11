Nabarangpur: A pall of gloom has descended upon the residents of Runiguda village under Kosagumuda block in Odusha’s Nabarangpur district as two minor girls, who happened to be cousins, drowned in Bhaskel River on Holi on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Jayamani Pujari (6), her cousin Hemabati Pujari (7) of the village.

According to reports, Samadu Pujari’s daughter Jayamani and his brother Dambarudhar Pujari’s daughter Hemabati went to a sugarcane field near their village but did not return to till evening.

Worried about the whereabouts of the two minor girls, their family members with the help of villagers started searching of them.

Later they found the bodies of the two girls floating in Bhaskel river near their village late in the evening.

On being informed, local fire tenders and Kosagumuda police reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the river.

The police seized the bodies and sent these to a hospital for autopsy test.

It is suspected that the two might have gone to the river to take bath and later drowned accidentally.

Meanwhile, Kasagumda police registered a case and started an investigation in this connection.