Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, two minor siblings met a watery grave in a pond while bathing at Brajanandpur village under Nayakanidihi police limits near Basudevpur area of Bhadrak district.

The deceased duo aged 9 and 12 years had gone to take bath when they drowned in the pond.

Seeing two children drowning in the pond, the locals fished them out of water and rushed them immediately to a nearby hospital. But, the duo was declared dead by the doctors.