Two Minor Girls Missing From Odisha Village, Kin Allege Police Inaction

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, two minor girls went missing from Tentulinanda village under Keonjhar Sadar police limits on the same day recently.

The minor girls from two different families reportedly went missing on January 15. Their family members had filed complaints with the Sadar police after searching for them at all possible locations. Suspecting the role of two Bangladeshi youths in the case, they had informed the cops about it.

The family members alleged that police though registered the case, not taking any step to trace the girl and not carrying out the investigation properly which is why it is yet to get any clue of the missing girls even though several days have been already passed.

A team of BJP members under the leadership of the local MLA, after learning about the girls’ missing, met the family members and appraised the matter to the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The saffron party team also threatened to hit the street over the case if the police do not take any further steps.

When asked about the incident, the SP said that FIRs have been registered and the girls will be found out soon. Besides, stringent action will be taken against the accused persons.