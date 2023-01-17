Two minor girls gangraped in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking and shameful incident two minor girls were allegedly tied up and gang raped in Bhubaneswar last night.

According to reports, the victim girls (12 years and 14 years) had gone to Patia railway station for some work. In the meantime, two boys kidnapped them and took them to the railway overbridge.

The accused persons allegedly tied them up with a rope and raped them whole night, said sources adding that the rapists also had offered some money to the girls asking them not to inform about the incident to anyone.

However, the matter came to light after the girls came to the house this morning and narrated their ordeal before the family members.

In the evening today when Childline received the information, it reported the matter to the ACP and Infocity Police. With the help of Infocity Police the victim children were rescued. Later, police and the Childline team went to the crime sport with the victim girls.

Since the crime sport comes under GRP Police, they all came to GRP Police Bhubaneswar. The FIR has been lodged by the mother of one of these children with the help of Childline. The GRP police is in process of registering an FIR.

Police is said to have launched a search operation to trace the rapist who absconded after raping the girls.