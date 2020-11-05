minor girls drown in dhenkanal
Two Minor Girls Drown In Dhenkanal District Of Odisha

Dhenkanal: Two minor girls have drowned in a pond while taking bath in Karamula village under Gandia police limits whose bodies have been fished out by fire personnel today.

The deceased girls have been identified as Anita Mallick and Ankita Mallick of the village.

As per reports, the two girls had gone to bathe in a village pond, but unfortunately they slipped into deep waters and drowned.

The fire personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the mishap and fished out their bodies and rushed them to the nearest hospital, where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

A pall of gloom has descended on the villagers today after the incident was reported.

