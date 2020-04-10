New Covid-19 patient history

Two minor girls among 48 Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: There are two minor girls among 48 COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha, the Information and Public relations Department informed on Friday.

Taking Twitter route, the I& Pr department released the case details of four positive cases, 45, 46, 47 and 48 who were tested positive for COVID-19 late last night.

According to reports, the case no 46 is 37-year-old female, case no 47 is a 9-year-old female child and case no 48 is a 5-year-old female child. All three belong to Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar and are close relatives of case no 42 i.e 72-year-old man of Jharpada in the State capital, who died of COVID-19.

As per their travel history, the trio remained at home from March 22 to April 3 and visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to attend case no 42 on April 4 and 5. They were in Home Quarantine from April 6 to 9 and their samples were collected as part of contact tracing on April 8. The trio was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 9 and admitted to Odisha govt’s COVID Hospital on April 10.

