Two minor boys drown in trench in Odisha’s Bhadrak, bodies recovered

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak : In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned in a trench that was filled with water from the recent rains in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jaga Mahalik (12), son of Dhaneswar Mahalik, a resident of Nuagaon Ichhapur village under Chandabali block; and Bapun Mahalik (12), son of Benudhar Mahalik of Itua village under same block in the district.

According to reports, both the minor boys had gone to the trench for fishing in the morning. However, the family members started searching  for them as they didn’t return home in time.

Later the boys were found floating on the shallow water of the trench. They were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chandabali, where the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after autopsy test, police official said.

