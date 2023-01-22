Two men sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for gang rape of married woman

Nuapada: Two accused have been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for gang rape of a married woman in Kandulkona village of Sinapali police station of Nuapada district back. The Nuapada District Session Court Judge Keshari Patnaik today has pronounced the sentence.

According to reports, the two accused -Vishwabihari Singh and Barun Majhi, gang raped a married woman of Kandulkon village when she went to take a bath alone in a pond.

The victim lodged a complaint against them at the Sinapali police station. Sinapali Police registered a case and arrested the two accused Vishwabihari and Barun. Later, they were forwarded to the court and prosecuted.

Since then the case has been under trial in the District Session Court. Finally, the District Session Court judge sentenced the two accused to 20 years imprisonment based on the testimony of 18 witnesses. The court has also slapped a fine of five thousand rupees on the two accused.

Cadre PP Benulal Pradhan has informed that the accused will have to undergo imprisonment for another three months if he fails to pay the fine.