Accident
Representational image

Two Labourers Killed, 2 Critical In A Road Accident In Odisha

By WCE 1

Kalahandi: In a tragic incident, atleast two labourers were killed and two sustained critical injuries after a truck hits an overturned tractor near Kaliapada ghat under Tikri police limits in Kalahandi district today morning.

Sources said, a tractor carrying labourers  was enroute to Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh from Kalahandi when the incident took place.

The ill-fated tractor overturned, following which two labourers were trapped under it. Meanwhile, the other two labourers who were rescuing them were killed on the spot when a speeding truck hit them.

The locals with the help of the police rescued the two critically injured and rushed them immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Later, the police seized the truck and the tractor and have started an inquiry into the incident.

