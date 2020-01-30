Two killed, one critical as truck hits pick-up van in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Two persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries after an iron-laden truck hit a vegetable-laden pick-up van on NH 20 near Nenkadagada in Odisha’s Keonjhar district late last night.

According to reports, the mishap occurred at around 1.30 AM when two pick-up vans were stationed on the roadside for some repair works. In the meanwhile, an iron-laden truck hit a van from the rear side killing two persons on the spot and injuring another.

The pick-up vans were travelling to Ranchi from Jajpur district, sources said.

The injured was immediately rushed to the the District Headquarter Hospital here for treatment. His condition was stated to be critical.

On being informed, Keonjhar Town police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered in connection to the road mishap. The deceased have yet to be identified and further investigation is on, an official said.