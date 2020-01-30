Two killed, one critical as truck hits pick-up van in Keonjhar

Two killed, one critical as truck hits pick-up van in Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: Two persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries after an iron-laden truck hit a vegetable-laden pick-up van on NH 20 near Nenkadagada in Odisha’s Keonjhar district late last night.

According to reports, the mishap occurred at around 1.30 AM when two pick-up vans were stationed on the roadside for some repair works. In the meanwhile, an iron-laden truck hit a van from the rear side killing two persons on the spot and injuring another.

The pick-up vans were travelling to Ranchi from Jajpur district, sources said.

Related News

Odisha CM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death…

Saraswati Puja Celebrated In Odisha With Fervour And Gaiety

Speeding truck kills elephant in Odisha

Odisha Govt Includes Labour, ESI Dept Under ‘Mo Sarkar’…

The injured was immediately rushed to the the District Headquarter Hospital here for treatment. His condition was stated to be critical.

On being informed, Keonjhar Town police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered  in connection to the road mishap. The deceased have yet to be identified and further investigation is on,  an official said.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

State

Saraswati Puja Celebrated In Odisha With Fervour And Gaiety

State

Speeding truck kills elephant in Odisha

State

Odisha Govt Includes Labour, ESI Dept Under ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.