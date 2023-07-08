Two killed in train mishap in Balasore

Balasore: Two persons were killed by a train in the Soro area of the Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday. According to sources, one of them fell from a train, while another was run over by the train.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadir from Paschim Champaran of Bihar and Harekrishna Pandav of the Nuasahi area.

According to sources, Abdul Qadir lost his life after falling from a moving train. Initial investigation revealed that he was traveling to Visakhapatnam. While Harekrishna is suspected to have met with the accident while crossing the railway track.

It is suspected that Abdul may have fallen from the moving train while standing at the open door of a fast-moving train. His body was recovered adjacent to the railway track near Sabira station.

The bodies of both the men have been recovered by police, who reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Further detailed reports related to case are awaited.