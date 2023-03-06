Two killed in road accident in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Two people were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Bautia Nala on Janghira-Tentelapasi road under Pandapada police station in Harichandanpur block here on late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Vidyadhar Barik of Khudapsi village of Harichandanpur block and Vidyadhar Barik of Patamunda village of Koida police station in Sundargarh district.

The two deceased, who were also in-laws, were reportedly returning home from Janghira market when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Both were admitted to Harichandanpur hospital in critical condition but they could not be saved and died.

The police have started an investigation. Further reports awaited.