Two killed in head-on collision between bus and bike in Patnagarh

Patnagarh: At least two people were killed after a two-wheeler collided head-on with a bus near Rampur petrol pump in Patnagarh area of Balangir district.

The two deceased has been identified as Asit Meher of Tusura Nuapada and Maleya Manhira of Tusura. As per sources, the two of them were going to attend a marriage party when the mishap took place.

The bike reportedly collided with Jai Matadi Night Express bus near Rampur petrol pump after crossing a divider leading to the death of two persons on the spot. Both the vehicles were speeding while crossing the divider.

Patnagarh police and fire brigade reached the spot, seized the body and further investigation is underway.