Nabarangpur: Two persons were killed after a Cast Iron Pipe-laden truck in which they were traveling skidded off the road in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Monday.

The accident reportedly took place when the driver of the ill-fated truck lost control over the wheels of the vehicle following which the vehicle plunged into a 30-feet deep gorge in Chandahandi ghat.

The impact of the road mishap was so severe that the front cabin of the truck got detached from the rear portion and caught fire causing the death of two persons, who are said to be the driver and helper of the vehicle.

Jharigaon IIC, Tehsildar along with a team of police and firefighters rushed to the accident spot and carried out the rescue operation.

They recovered two bodies including, a half-burned body.

A probe into the incident is also has been initiated by the Jharigaon police.