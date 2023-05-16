Two killed after getting crushed under trees uprooted during rain & thunderstorm in Odisha

Nayagarh: In two different tragic incidents, two persons including a woman were killed after getting crushed under trees uprooted during rain and thunderstorm in Odisha’s Nayagarh district this evening.

In the first incident, a woman was killed after a tree got uprooted during the nor’wester rain and landed on the auto rickshaw where she was sitting. The incident occurred on Khandapada-Khalisahi road of the district while the deceased woman was traveling in the auto rickshaw along with three other women.

While the deceased died on the spot, other three women sustained critical injuries. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at Khandpada Hospital.

In the second incident, an ice cream vendor also got killed after getting crushed under tree uprooted during thunderstorm near Kishorechandra High School in Daspalla area of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Padmanabh Khatua of Madhabeni village. The mishap occurred while Khatua was returning home after selling ice cream.

A pall of gloom descended on both the village of the deceased persons following their unfortunate deaths, said sources adding that the local police handed over the bodies to the respective family members to perform the last rites.

Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased persons.