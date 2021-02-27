Two inmates escape from jail in Kandhamal dist of Odisha

G. Udayagiri: Two inmates escaped from the G. Udaygiri sub-jail in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday. However, the cops managed to nab one of them while another gave them a slip.

As per reports, two inmates of the Sub-jail in G Udaygiri at around 9.45 AM today morning after climbing the prison’s boundary wall.

The two prisoners have been identified as Sarat Kumar Dey of Puri and Karuna Gomango of Guluba village under Adaba police limits in the Gajapati district.

The two were arrested on August 21, on charges of smuggling contraband of ganja.

Meanwhile, the prison authorities have issued an alert and launched a manhunt to nab the absconder. Raids were conducted on possible hideouts to arrest the fugitive.