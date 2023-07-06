Two injured after being attacked by tiger in Angul

Two men were severely injured in a tiger attack in the Bantala range under the Krushnachakragada area of Odisha’s Angul district on Thursday.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Angul: Two men were severely injured in a tiger attack in the Bantala range under the Krushnachakragada area of Odisha’s Angul district on Thursday.

The two injured were identified as Janak Behera (40) and Nekuri Behera (40) of the Krushnachakragada village.

According to the sources, Janak and Nekuri were grazing their goats when a tiger attacked them. By hearing their screams, the villagers reached the spot and rescued them. Due to the attack, the duo was injured severely.

Must Read

Ex-Koraput CDMO convicted in corruption case

Revenue Inspector (RI) attacked by sand mafias in Balangir

CM Naveen Patnaik asks his party youth leaders to be active…

The villagers immediately rushed them to the nearby hospital. Both of them are undergoing treatment presently, and their health condition is said to be stable.

After receiving information, forest department officials reached the spot and started to investigate the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

You might also like
State

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for 5 days in Odisha, check details

State

Railway Minister Sanctions over Rs 1 crore for development work at Bahanaga

State

WATCH: Makeshift huts on Udaypur beach used for sex trade demolished

State

8-feet long python rescued while swallowing goat in Angul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans