Two injured after being attacked by tiger in Angul

Angul: Two men were severely injured in a tiger attack in the Bantala range under the Krushnachakragada area of Odisha’s Angul district on Thursday.

The two injured were identified as Janak Behera (40) and Nekuri Behera (40) of the Krushnachakragada village.

According to the sources, Janak and Nekuri were grazing their goats when a tiger attacked them. By hearing their screams, the villagers reached the spot and rescued them. Due to the attack, the duo was injured severely.

The villagers immediately rushed them to the nearby hospital. Both of them are undergoing treatment presently, and their health condition is said to be stable.

After receiving information, forest department officials reached the spot and started to investigate the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.