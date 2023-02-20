Two including retired Divisional Manager convicted in two different cases of Odisha Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Two persons have been convicted in two different cases of Odisha Vigilance today. They have been identified as Rasananda Pradhan, Ex-Divisional Manager (retired), OFDC Ltd in Angul and Susant Kumar Sahoo, the former VLW of Chhamundia GP under Gania Block and the present VLW of Nuagaon Block in Nayagarh district.

According to reports, Rasananda Pradhan was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Special Court, Cuttack TR No.05/2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 17,03,975 to his known sources of income. The Court of Special Judge, Special Court in Cuttack convicted him today.

The court sentenced Rasananda Pradhan to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 50,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 6 months. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Pradhan following his conviction.

Likewise, Susant Kumar Sahoo, the VLW of Nuagaon Block in Nayagarh district who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No.01/2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for issuing work order in his favour for construction of platform of village well was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 2,000.

In default of payment of fine, the court asked him to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Sahoo from service following his conviction.