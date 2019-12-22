Two Including Patient Die After Ambulance Hits Truck In Odisha

Two Including Patient Die After Ambulance Hits Truck In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Two persons including a woman died after an 108 ambulance carrying them collided with a truck at Brajanagar under Panikoili police limits on National Highway (NH) 16.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. As per reports, the woman was on his way to SCB Medical College in Cuttack after doctors at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital referred her.

However, the ambulance had a head on collision with a truck. As a result of which the woman along with one of her relatives died on the spot. Two others including the driver of the ill-fated ambulance sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College.

