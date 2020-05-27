Bhubaneswar: Two home guards of Polasara police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district have been tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Ganjam SP said, both the front-line warriors were engaged in duty at Jagannathpur railway station and Temporary Medical Centre (TMC).

“Both of them are undergoing treatment in Parala Maharaja COVID Hospital and TATA COVID Hospital,” he tweeted.

As many as 368 persons have been tested positive in the district so far among which 283 persons have been recovered from the deadly infection while three persons have lost their lives.