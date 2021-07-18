Two hardcore maoists surrender before Odisha DGP Abhay in Malkangiri

Malkangiri:  Two hardcore Maoists surrender before Odisha DGP Abhay during his Malkangiri visit at the SP office on Sunday.

The rebels were identified as Sabita and Raidhar. They were the members of area committee and party.

Sources said that the State government had announced Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh bounty on heads of Sabita and Raidhar respectively for their arrest.

However, the red rebels preferred to surrender before the police to join the mainstream and in fear of Covid-19. Many people in the rebel camp are suffering from the deadly virus Covid-19.

DGP Abhay was on Koraput, Malkangiri visit discussed about the  anti-Maoists operations in the concerned areas.

