Two govt officials land in Odisha Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Two Odisha government officials landed in Odisha Vigilance net today. They have been identified as Tapan Kumar Nayak, the Secretary of Chandigaon SCS in Bhadrak district and Pradipta Kumar Rout, the Junior Assistant-cum-Cashier at the Office of Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Division in Balasore.

Tapan Kumar Nayak was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs 9,000 from a Complainant (paddy farmer) for his iris (eye) scanning to authenticate him as the registered farmer under the above Society for purchase of 240 quintals of paddy.

The entire tainted bribe money of Rs 9,000/- has been recovered from the possession of the accused Nayak and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Nayak from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.05 dt.13.03.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Nayak, Secretary. Detailed report follows.

Likewise, Pradipta Kumar Rout was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs 5,000 from a Complainant (Contractor) for processing his file for release of his security money against the works executed by him.

The entire tainted bribe money Rs 5,000 has been recovered from the possession of the accused Rout and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Sri Rout from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.06 dt.13.03.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Rout, Junior Asst.-cum-Cashier. Detailed report follows.