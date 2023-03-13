Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Two govt officials land in Odisha Vigilance net

State
0
odisha vigilance conviction

Bhubaneswar: Two Odisha government officials landed in Odisha Vigilance net today. They have been identified as Tapan Kumar Nayak, the Secretary of Chandigaon SCS in Bhadrak district and Pradipta Kumar Rout, the Junior Assistant-cum-Cashier at the Office of Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Division in Balasore.

Tapan Kumar Nayak was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs 9,000 from a Complainant (paddy farmer)  for his iris (eye) scanning to authenticate him as the registered farmer under the above Society for purchase of 240 quintals of paddy.

The entire tainted bribe money of Rs 9,000/- has been recovered from the possession of the accused Nayak and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Nayak from DA angle.

Related News
State

Dharmendra Pradhan urges Union Environment Minister to act on Odisha forest fires

State

Vandalism on court premises in Sambalpur: Suspension lifted on 54 lawyers

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.05 dt.13.03.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Nayak, Secretary. Detailed report follows.

Likewise, Pradipta Kumar Rout was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe  Rs 5,000 from a Complainant (Contractor) for processing his file for release of his security money  against the works executed by him.

The entire tainted bribe money Rs 5,000 has been recovered from the possession of the accused Rout and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Sri Rout from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.06 dt.13.03.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Rout, Junior Asst.-cum-Cashier. Detailed report follows.

Subadh Nayak 8581 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7