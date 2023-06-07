Two goes missing after boat capsizes in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Two persons have gone missing while returning from a wedding after the boat they were riding in capsized in the river in Sindiguda village in Swaviman area of ​​Malkangari district.

According to reports, the two missing persons are Sajit Kidinga and Balaram Kidinga of Dindiguda village. Both of them along with some other people were returning in the boat after attending a wedding feast in the Padalput village in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh. The boat reportedly capsized due to overweight.

On being informed, the fire fighters reached the spot and rescued three people with the help of the locals. However, they could not find the traces of Sajit and Balaram.

Both of them are still missing and rescue operation is underway. Khairput fire department team and Mudulipada police are continuing rescue operation at the spot.