Two foreign liquor shops sealed in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: Police on Friday sealed two foreign liquor shops here in Odisha for allegedly selling liquor violating Covid-19 guidelines.

A shop at Dhenkanal Bus Stand and another at Bahavir Bazar have been sealed in presence of district magistrate, said Dhenkanal Town Police IICGyanranjan Samal.

They were selling liquor illegally opening from backside of the counters and charging higher prices to the customers while the state government has only allowed online sale of liquor from May 24, he added.

Cases have been registered against the two shop owners on charges of flouting Covid-19 guidelines, he also said.

The two owners – Debabrata Mohanty and Tushar Behera are at large and raids are on to nab them, police officials said.

