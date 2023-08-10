Two farmers killed in Lightning strike in Balasore

Balasore: In a tragic incident, two farmers died due to lightning strike in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident has come to the fore from Baripada panchayat under Bahanaga block of the district.

The deceased farmers have been identified as Upendra Mallik of Osanga village and Mangal Mallik of Balarampur village.

According to the sources, Upendra Mallik and Mangal Mallik had gone to their farm for farming on Thursday morning. While working in the field, due to lightning strike, both of them were severely injured. The locals immediately rushed them to the nearby hospital. However, the doctor who attended them, declared them brought dead.

A pale of gloom has been spread over the village due to the sudden demise of the two farmers.