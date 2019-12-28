Two Enclosures To Be Inaugurated On Nandankanan Foundation Day

Two Enclosures To Be Inaugurated On Nandankanan Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Two new enclosures, one for wolf and another for exotic primates will be inaugurated on Sunday on the foundation day of Nandankanan zoo, officials said today.

Zoo officials said that tigress Renuka and her two melanistic cubs will also be released for display to the public on the foundation day.

Nandankanan the first zoological park of the state was established on December 29, 1960.

Nandankanan zoo in the state capital which shot in to headlines in 1980 when white tigers were born to normal colour parents had again hogged the limelight in July, 2014 when two melanistic tigers were born in captive.

The zoo has successfully bred many of the endangered species like tiger, leopard, Asiatic lion, the three Indian crocodilians, Brow – antlered deer, Lion-tailed macaque,Nilgiri Langur, Indian pangolin, Mouse Deer, ratel and many land and water birds.