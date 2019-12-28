Two Enclosures To Be Inaugurated On Nandankanan Foundation Day

Two Enclosures To Be Inaugurated On Nandankanan Foundation Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two new enclosures, one for wolf and another for exotic primates will be inaugurated on Sunday on the foundation day of Nandankanan zoo, officials said today.

Zoo officials said that tigress Renuka and her two melanistic cubs will also be released for display to the public on the foundation day.

Related News
State

Registration for KIIT Nanhipari held today in KIIT

State

Four CISF Jawans Posted At RSP Suspended For Dereliction Of…

State

Prof Byomakesh Tripathy appointed VC of Utkal Univ of…

State

Man Becomes Critical After Being Electrocuted In Machkund…

Nandankanan the first zoological park of the state was established on December 29, 1960.

Nandankanan zoo in the state capital which shot in to headlines in 1980 when white tigers were born to normal colour parents had again hogged the limelight in July, 2014 when two melanistic tigers were born in captive.

The zoo has successfully bred many of the endangered species like tiger, leopard, Asiatic lion, the three Indian crocodilians, Brow – antlered deer, Lion-tailed macaque,Nilgiri Langur, Indian pangolin, Mouse Deer, ratel and many land and water birds.

You might also like
State

Registration for KIIT Nanhipari held today in KIIT

State

Four CISF Jawans Posted At RSP Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

State

Prof Byomakesh Tripathy appointed VC of Utkal Univ of Culture

State

Man Becomes Critical After Being Electrocuted In Machkund Hydroelectric Project

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.