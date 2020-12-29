Two Employees Of A Construction Company Abducted At Gunpoint in Odisha

Angul: Some unidentified miscreants have allegedly kidnapped two employees of a construction company that has been engaged in the construction of a bridge at Kamparakela under Pallahara block in Angul district today.

Sources said, around 4 unidentified miscreants reached the construction site at around 1 AM and abducted them at gun point at the work site and took 40 litres of diesel from the site.

The reason behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, the contractor lodged a complaint at Pallahara police station . The police have registered a case and have started a probe into the matter.

