Two elephants found dead in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: As many as two elephants were found dead in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Sunday, informed sources.

A team of forest officials traced the carcasses of the elephants in Baitarani (B) reserve forest under Champua Range in the district while they had gone for patrolling, said the sources.

Both the tusks of the one of the dead male elephant were missing, added the sources.

An investigation into the incident has been started as local intellectuals and animal lovers expressed annoyance sand questioned pachyderms’ safety.

Earlier on Saturday, an elephant calf died after getting stuck in mud while drinking water at Dalakudar village under Kuanrmunda range in Sundergarh district.

