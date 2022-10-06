Two elephants die in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: As many as two elephants died in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Thursday morning, said reports.

The elephants allegedly consumed paddy sprinkled with pesticide in Tileimalapatra forest.

According to reports, the elephants had loitered into the fields in search of food. Among the two dead elephants one is a male and the other is a female.

The forest officials suspect that the two elephants may have died of pesticide poisoning. The officials have recovered the carcasses of the elephants and sent it for post-mortem.