Two hacked to death in Rayagada over suspicion of witchcraft
Premananda Mandangi was seen sitting on the road after committing the crime in Rayagada dist.

Two elderly men hacked to death in Odisha’s Rayagada over allegations of witchcraft

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: Two elderly persons were hacked to death with an axe on the suspicion of witchcraft in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday. The horrific incident occurred at Badakoshapad village under Seskhal Police limits in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Jadumani Mandangi and Poli Dadangi of the same village.

According to reports one Premananda Mandangi first hacked Jadumani in nearby forest and then attacked Poli near  the village using sharp weapon. Both died on the spot.

Sources said, Premananda had earlier alleged that three of his family members were killed by Jadumani and Poli by performing black magic.

Eventually, a meeting was held in the village three months back, where Jadumani and Poli were asked to pay Rs 3000 as fine for practicing black magic and witchcraft.

However, the duo didn’t pay the fine till their last breath.

Premananda was seen sitting calmly on the village road after killing two elderly men today. The accused also reportedly said that he had committed the crime for revenge.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

COVID tests per million in Odisha higher than India average: Shalini Pandit

State

Lovebirds Commit Suicide over Failed Love in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

State

Frustrated over harassment by landlord for house rent, man sets himself on fire in…

State

Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha in next 24 hours; Yellow warning issued for 9…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.